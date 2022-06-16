Advertisement

Kansas State men’s basketball players hit the court at Washburn basketball camp

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another day of Washburn University’s basketball camp wrapped up Wednesday and it was filled with offense, defense and learning.

Two Kansas State players hit the court with young athletes like returning senior Markquis Nowell and Chipola College transfer Nae-Qwan Tomlin.

Nowell told 13 Sports that this decision to return for another year at K-State was easy.

“It was pretty much a no-brainer, I realized that coach Jerome Tang was going to be the head coach, it was like no-brainer for me to stay because of everything that Coach Tang embodies, he embodies winning. He embodies hard work and doing the daily habits that’s going to eventually lead to wins,” Nowell said.

Tomlin says he also knew it was a no-brainer for him to come from Chipola College in Florida and represent the Wildcats.

“They all saw something in me and that I can bring something to the team from what we have this year. It was like the love that I got from everybody on the staff and it was a no-brainer to come here to Kansas State.”

This upcoming campaign will have a new face lift for head Coach Tang’s team but Nowell and Tomlin are ready to get to work.

“My new role is just to lead, lead my guys to win and be that guy that big brother and leader each and every day on the floor,” Nowell said.

“Especially me being a JUCO guy and me coming from JUCO, I want to show guys that I can come from JUCO and come to the Big 12, come in with the mindset to win and produce and lead,” Tomlin said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies fire multiple cannisters of tear gas into a home in the 200...
9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. Monday...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Michael Baker
No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8

Latest News

K-State Players Visit Washburn Basketball Camp
The KSHSAA board met today to wrap up the school year, and discuss the future of open enrollment.
State-wide open enrollment may affect high school sports in Kansas
KU names LSU’s Dan Fitzgerald next head baseball coach
KU names LSU’s Dan Fitzgerald next head baseball coach
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs start mandatory minicamp