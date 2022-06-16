Kansas State men’s basketball players hit the court at Washburn basketball camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another day of Washburn University’s basketball camp wrapped up Wednesday and it was filled with offense, defense and learning.

Two Kansas State players hit the court with young athletes like returning senior Markquis Nowell and Chipola College transfer Nae-Qwan Tomlin.

Nowell told 13 Sports that this decision to return for another year at K-State was easy.

“It was pretty much a no-brainer, I realized that coach Jerome Tang was going to be the head coach, it was like no-brainer for me to stay because of everything that Coach Tang embodies, he embodies winning. He embodies hard work and doing the daily habits that’s going to eventually lead to wins,” Nowell said.

Tomlin says he also knew it was a no-brainer for him to come from Chipola College in Florida and represent the Wildcats.

“They all saw something in me and that I can bring something to the team from what we have this year. It was like the love that I got from everybody on the staff and it was a no-brainer to come here to Kansas State.”

This upcoming campaign will have a new face lift for head Coach Tang’s team but Nowell and Tomlin are ready to get to work.

“My new role is just to lead, lead my guys to win and be that guy that big brother and leader each and every day on the floor,” Nowell said.

“Especially me being a JUCO guy and me coming from JUCO, I want to show guys that I can come from JUCO and come to the Big 12, come in with the mindset to win and produce and lead,” Tomlin said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.