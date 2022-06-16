Kansas man arrested after bodies of girlfriend, child found in 2 counties

FORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been arrested for capital murder after the bodies of his missing child and girlfriend were found in two different counties.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents have been called to assist the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the murders of a mother and her daughter from Spearville.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, KBI said the Sheriff’s Office was called to 203 W Ave. B with reports of a missing woman and child. Officers said when they arrived at the address, they spoke with a man, later identified as Michael A. Peterson, 31, who had reported his girlfriend and daughter were missing.

While they were inside the home, deputies said they noticed evidence a crime had happened inside. Peterson was then detained to be questioned.

Just before 4 p.m., KBI said deputies requested help from agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Agents and deputies said they started an extensive search for Kayla Vasquez, 31, and Aalilyah Vasquez, 4, and were later assisted by the Edwards Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, agents said they found Kayla’s body in rural Ford Co., then around 5:40, they found Aalilyah’s body in Kinsley. They said autopsies will be conducted.

Around 7:35 a.m., KBI said Peterson was arrested for capital murder in connection with the deaths.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501.

