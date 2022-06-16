HHHS set to receive $75K grant as it sees increase in homeless dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands is set to receive a $75K grant from a national foundation as the shelter experiences an increase in homeless dogs.

Helping Hands Humane Society says at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, it is set to receive a $75,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Topeka Petco, 1740 SW Wanamaker Rd., to help support the shelter’s lifesaving work.

“Our investment in Helping Hands Humane Society is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

Petco Love is the same national nonprofit which granted the Junction City Animal Shelter $10,000 on Tuesday. It said it has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts across the country.

“This grant money will help equip our in-house medical center with much-needed supplies like new surgical kits and a handheld dental radiograph. The generous support from Petco Love will help homeless animals receive the best possible care during their time here, and that means the world to us,” said Kathy Maxwell, Executive Director of Helping Hands Humane Society.

In April 2021, Petco Love also granted HHHS $45,000 for a low-cost spay/neuter clinic.

Since 2014, HHHS said it has found homes for 10,972 dogs and 13,204 cats. Meanwhile, staff has also helped 9,422 pets return home.

For more information about Helping Hands Humane Society and its adoptable pets,

