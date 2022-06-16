Advertisement

Gov. Kelly applauds Kansas Board of Regents for tuition freeze

FILE - Kansas Gov. calls for college tuition freeze, end to food sales tax amidst state budget...
FILE - Kansas Gov. calls for college tuition freeze, end to food sales tax amidst state budget surplus
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has applauded the Board of Regents for its freeze on tuition for state colleges and universities during the upcoming school year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 15, the Kansas Board of Regents voted to hold tuition at a flat rate for state universities during the upcoming school year. She said this is something it was able to do due to the historic level of funding provided in the budget she signed in May.

As part of her budget, Gov. Kelly said she restored university funding to pre-pandemic levels to enable state universities to freeze tuition and to knock down barriers in higher education.

“I’m pleased that my call to freeze tuition at state universities has been taken up, especially as pandemic-induced inflation impacts the lives of Kansan students and their families,” Kelly said. “Continuing the streak of low-to-no tuition growth under my Administration ensures our state can maintain its workforce pipeline and keep higher education degrees attainable.”

To make this possible, Kelly said she worked with the KBOR and state universities to secure $37.5 million which restores funding and freezes tuition. Additionally, she said she delivered over $1 billion in funding for higher education - a historic and unparalleled investment in state universities, community and technical colleges, and private institutions.

The Governor said the investments will make post-secondary education more accessible for all Kansans and advance the Sunflower State’s economic prosperity.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
3300 block of SE Girard
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating
FILE
Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire

Latest News

FILE - Murky, green water filled a cove on the east side of Lake Shawnee.
Lake Shawnee remains on blue-green algae warning list
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the...
GOLAZO! Kansas City scores bid as World Cup host city in 2026
FILE - Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s...
Topeka Zoo extends Dinosaurs Alive! with Dino Parade
FILE - Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Queenie!
HHHS set to receive $75K grant as it sees increase in homeless dogs