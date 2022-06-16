Gov. Kelly applauds Kansas Board of Regents for tuition freeze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has applauded the Board of Regents for its freeze on tuition for state colleges and universities during the upcoming school year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 15, the Kansas Board of Regents voted to hold tuition at a flat rate for state universities during the upcoming school year. She said this is something it was able to do due to the historic level of funding provided in the budget she signed in May.

As part of her budget, Gov. Kelly said she restored university funding to pre-pandemic levels to enable state universities to freeze tuition and to knock down barriers in higher education.

“I’m pleased that my call to freeze tuition at state universities has been taken up, especially as pandemic-induced inflation impacts the lives of Kansan students and their families,” Kelly said. “Continuing the streak of low-to-no tuition growth under my Administration ensures our state can maintain its workforce pipeline and keep higher education degrees attainable.”

To make this possible, Kelly said she worked with the KBOR and state universities to secure $37.5 million which restores funding and freezes tuition. Additionally, she said she delivered over $1 billion in funding for higher education - a historic and unparalleled investment in state universities, community and technical colleges, and private institutions.

The Governor said the investments will make post-secondary education more accessible for all Kansans and advance the Sunflower State’s economic prosperity.

