Advertisement

GOLAZO! Kansas City scores bid as World Cup host city in 2026

Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the...
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The self-proclaimed ‘Soccer Capital of America’ will be the focus of the soccer world.

FIFA announced Thursday afternoon that Kansas City was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

It is the continuation of a soccer breakthrough in the area over the last three decades. From the two-time MLS Champions Wizards and Sporting KC, the development of Children’s Mercy Park and the Pinnacle National Development Center, to the nationally-televised watch parties to view the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, the growth of soccer fans in around and Kansas City is impossible to notice.

Women’s soccer has also hit the ground running with the return of professional play in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Current is set to open its $18 million training complex in Riverside on June 21. The Current recently unveiled new renderings for the club’s anticipated 11,500-capacity stadium opening at the Berkeley Riverfront in 2024.

The World Cup figures to be an economic boost. Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to Kansas City in 2026, staying in hotels, eating at local establishments and visiting businesses across the area. Forbes reported that host cities can expect windfalls as high as $480 million from the World Cup.

U.S. stadiums are anticipated to host 60 matches, in a World Cup field of 48 teams, up from 32 in past tournaments.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
3300 block of SE Girard
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital; Topeka Police investigating
FILE
Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire

Latest News

The Soldier Township Fire Department has seen a rise in fuel costs this year, impacting their...
Fire department struggles with rising fuel costs
FILE - Murky, green water filled a cove on the east side of Lake Shawnee.
Lake Shawnee remains on blue-green algae warning list
FILE - Kansas Gov. calls for college tuition freeze, end to food sales tax amidst state budget...
Gov. Kelly applauds Kansas Board of Regents for tuition freeze
FILE - Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s...
Topeka Zoo extends Dinosaurs Alive! with Dino Parade