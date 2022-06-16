Fire department struggles with rising fuel costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While drivers are certainly feeling the pain at the pump, first responders are also being put in a tough spot due to rising fuel costs.

Soldier Township Fire Chief, Doug Schmitt, said his department’s average fuel bill is now $1,500 a month, which is about a 30% increase.

He said the most difficult part is that it is happening after the budget has already been set.

“We set this year’s budget actually last year in July and you try to predicate that with what the current fuel prices are. Sometimes you are close, sometimes you are not, Schmitt said.”

Soldier Township Fire’s fuel budget for the entire year is between $8,000 and $10,000.

Schmitt said, “This year already we are looking at about $7,500 in fuel costs and we are just now into June.”

He adds if this continues, it will not be sustainable. “We know that we are going to have to adjust that budget a little bit and make some sacrifices in other areas to ensure we keep all of our apparatus’ fueled and ready for the public.”

One option the department is considering to cut costs is delaying the purchase of new items, like fire hoses.

“A lot of the items that we use are on a maintenance schedule. A hose typically lasts 10 years, tires last 10 years, and they will age out,” Schmitt continued saying, “We are just going to push them off into the next budget cycle and hopefully get caught back up with those purchases as time and money allows.”

The department’s biggest worry is that it will not be enough and the high costs could eventually impact how often they are able to train their firefighters.

“The importance of training and keeping our firefighters and first responders ready to go outweighs the cost of fuel at this point,” Schmitt added, “We have not actually adjusted anything as far as operationally or any training that we are doing, but that is on the table in the future if things continue to get worse we will have to re-analyze and maybe have to pull back on some other activities that we are doing.”

As for the City of Topeka, a spokesperson said they have budgeted for fuel price increases and are not being negatively impacted at this time. They also said, “If that should change, our first responders would be the priority.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol also said they are aware that fuel prices have risen across the state and country. They added, “These increases have not affected our ability to assist motorists in our state and to patrol Kansas roadways.”

