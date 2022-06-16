Advertisement

Evergy urges farmers to stay electrically safe during harvest season

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With harvest upon most farmers in the Sunflower State, Evergy said they should take a few extra steps to stay electrically safe this season.

Evergy says June marks the beginning of the harvest season for local farmers and with long work days ahead, it is important to remember how to stay safe.

The electric company noted that farmers should watch out for any obstacles in the field like power poles, power lines and guy wires. It noted that extra caution is needed when GPS AutoSteer systems are in use.

Evergy gives farmers tips on June 16, 2022, to stay electrically safe during harvest season.
Evergy gives farmers tips on June 16, 2022, to stay electrically safe during harvest season.(Evergy)

Evergy also said farmers should use a spotter when they operate large machinery near powerlines. It said equipment should always be kept at least 30 feet away from power lines in all directions.

Lastly, Evergy noted that farmers should develop an emergency communication plan. It said the essential step will most likely not be needed, however, if it is, farmers will be glad they made one.

For more information about electrical safety, click HERE.

