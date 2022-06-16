ESU All-American Jace McDown named linebacker coach

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State All-American linebacker Jace McDown will take his skills on the field to the sidelines.

ESU announced Thursday McDown will join Garin Higgins’ staff as linebacker coach. He’ll also assist with the strength and conditioning program.

“Jace was able to come back during the spring and was a graduate assistant and by the time spring was over I knew I had my guy,” Higgins said. “For as young as Jace is he also has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of our defense. Not only did he play in the system for four years, but with his redshirt and COVID year he has been a part of it for six years.”

McDown led the MIAA in tackles over the last three seasons. He was second in the league with 17.0 tackles for loss, ranked 11th in total tackles and solo tackles.

After the 2021 season, he was a Strength & Conditioning intern with nine-time NCAA Division I-FCS national champion North Dakota State before returning to Emporia State in time for spring football.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.