Advertisement

City of MHK storm debris clean up June 21st to 27th

City of MHK storm debris clean up June 21st to 27th
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Manhattan who need assistance with getting storm debris to the Riley County transfer station will soon see help from City of Manhattan Public Works crews…

Starting Tuesday, June 21st City Crews will make their way through the five designated areas of town removing storm debris from the curbs.

Residents are asked to bring debris to the curb, but do not place the limbs and branches in the roadway.

In some of the heavier hit areas, crews may spend multiple days removing debris.

“It may not go that exact day, several of those areas that we’re starting in we anticipate will probably take a couple days potentially just due to the amount of damage.” City of Manhattan PIO, Andrew Lawson says.

“What we’re doing now is going back and cleaning up what we had pushed off the road or where we had bigger trees down, so that’s what we’re kind of concentrating on right now.” Riley County Operations Manager Alvin Perez says.

Riley County crews say storm debris along county-maintained roads is being hauled to the Transfer station and should be completed next week. You can find the City of Manhattan Storm Debris clean up schedule at CityofMHK.com/stormcleanup.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies fire multiple cannisters of tear gas into a home in the 200...
9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. Monday...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Michael Baker
No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
Isaac Storm King
Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

Latest News

City of MHK storm debris clean up June 21st to 27th
The KSHSAA board met today to wrap up the school year, and discuss the future of open enrollment.
State-wide open enrollment may affect high school sports in Kansas
The three Republican candidates for Kansas attorney general took turns sharing their views...
Attorney General candidates share views, exchange barbs at Overland Park debate
Kwik shop closed for rodents
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents