City of MHK storm debris clean up June 21st to 27th

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Manhattan who need assistance with getting storm debris to the Riley County transfer station will soon see help from City of Manhattan Public Works crews…

Starting Tuesday, June 21st City Crews will make their way through the five designated areas of town removing storm debris from the curbs.

Residents are asked to bring debris to the curb, but do not place the limbs and branches in the roadway.

In some of the heavier hit areas, crews may spend multiple days removing debris.

“It may not go that exact day, several of those areas that we’re starting in we anticipate will probably take a couple days potentially just due to the amount of damage.” City of Manhattan PIO, Andrew Lawson says.

“What we’re doing now is going back and cleaning up what we had pushed off the road or where we had bigger trees down, so that’s what we’re kind of concentrating on right now.” Riley County Operations Manager Alvin Perez says.

Riley County crews say storm debris along county-maintained roads is being hauled to the Transfer station and should be completed next week. You can find the City of Manhattan Storm Debris clean up schedule at CityofMHK.com/stormcleanup.

