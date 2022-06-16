Arab Shrine Feztival to take place Saturday at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arab Shrine of Topeka will celebrate its 90th birthday with a special community event Saturday at Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.

The Arab Shrine Feztival community celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event also will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Shriners International and the 100th anniversary for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The event will include appearances by the Arab Shrine clowns; face-painting; plaza fountains and splash pads; and the Child Identification Program.

Shrine Bowl football players and coaches will be at the event, which will feature food trucks including Tod’s BBQ, the Burger Bus, Pineapple Dream and Poppin’ Squeeze.

Beer gardens will be sponsored by the Iron Rail and Celtic Fox.

Live music will be provided by the Steve Kile Band.

Shrine officials also will be on hand to speak at the event.

Admission is free.

