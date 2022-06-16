Advertisement

Arab Shrine Feztival to take place Saturday at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka

The Arab Shrine of Topeka will celebrate its 90th birthday with a special community event...
The Arab Shrine of Topeka will celebrate its 90th birthday with a special community event Saturday at Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arab Shrine of Topeka will celebrate its 90th birthday with a special community event Saturday at Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.

The Arab Shrine Feztival community celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event also will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Shriners International and the 100th anniversary for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The event will include appearances by the Arab Shrine clowns; face-painting; plaza fountains and splash pads; and the Child Identification Program.

Shrine Bowl football players and coaches will be at the event, which will feature food trucks including Tod’s BBQ, the Burger Bus, Pineapple Dream and Poppin’ Squeeze.

Beer gardens will be sponsored by the Iron Rail and Celtic Fox.

Live music will be provided by the Steve Kile Band.

Shrine officials also will be on hand to speak at the event.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

The designated pile for Blue Rapids filled with debris from Saturday's storms.
Cleanup continues in Marysville and Blue Rapids after Saturday storms
Storm cleanup continues
Visit Topeka’s “Topeka Music Week,” starting July 8 and will run through July 16, will feature...
Ukrainian Vocalist focus of Topeka Music Week’s refugee benefit concert
Visit Topeka’s “Topeka Music Week,” starting July 8 and will run through July 16, will feature...
Ukrainian Vocalist focus of Topeka Music Week’s refugee benefit concert