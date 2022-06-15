Wednesday forecast: Cold front today, slight storm chance this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A frontal boundary will be the focal point for on and off storms the rest of the work week. Unfortunately the storm chances will be isolated to scattered at best, not widespread which means there will be many spots that don’t get anything at all this week.

A cold front pushes through today and latest models have the front just southeast of the turnpike around 5pm which means the higher potential for storms this evening will be southeast of the turnpike and closer to I-35. This cold front will shift back north as a warm front tomorrow morning and will be near the Nebraska/Kansas border by the evening leading to a chance for storms mainly along the Nebraska border tomorrow.

There is also a risk for storms to develop late tonight in western Kansas with models keeping at least some of the rain and cloud cover pushing across northeast Kansas tomorrow morning so will add a low probability for showers/storms to impact the day tomorrow.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in north-central KS with low-mid 90s along and south of the turnpike. Winds will shift from the south to the north once the front pushes through today or this evening. Gusts up to 35 mph still possible until the front passes, which is when the winds diminish with gusts closer to 20 mph. Slight chance of storms after 4pm.

Tonight: Chance of storms mainly near I-35 before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of storms before 2pm with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 90s. It is worth noting that some models are indicating highs mainly in the mid-upper 90s so the rain and cloud cover will certainly factor in to how hot (or cool it stays) so be mindful this is subject to change. Winds S 5-10 mph.

One more chance of storms Thursday night possibly lingering into early Friday morning with highs in the mid 90s and winds less than 20 mph.

Saturday’s winds will be relatively light as well before gusts 20-30 mph return starting Sunday. Highs remain in the 90s Saturday through next Wednesday, the question remains whether or not it’s more in the low-mid 90s or mid-upper 90s and triple digits are possible as well.

Taking Action:

Heat is the #1 weather related killer (not tornadoes) so this heat wave needs to be taken seriously. Drink plenty of water even if you’re swimming at a pool, keep your pets safe by keeping them hydrated and in a shelter. If you don’t have access to AC, go somewhere that does (movie theater, library, friend’s house). The storm chance today is highest southeast of the turnpike after 6pm but it will be based on where the front is located during this time so stay weather aware in case storms develop before 6pm and northwest of the turnpike. There remains a slight chance of showers/storms tomorrow morning and early afternoon IF storms that develop overnight in western Kansas can hold together to move into the WIBW viewing area.

While the highest chance for storms will be near I-35. A conditional risk for storms developing late this afternoon/evening hours with a hail/wind risk (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms Thursday and Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

