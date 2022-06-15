Advertisement

Topeka receives $2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan

The city says the funds will enhance the equality of targeted Topeka neighborhoods
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city is getting an additional $2 million from a federal housing investment program funded through the American Rescue Plan.

The city says the funds will enhance the equality of targeted Topeka neighborhoods and try to increase homeownership and rental housing properties.

They’ll use the additional money to develop non-congregate shelters and develop affordable rental housing.

Mayor Padilla says it’s another way the city is seeing benefit from the overall American Rescue Plan dollars it’s received.

“We look at those ARPA funds as a real shot in the arm to our community, we will be able to use them for infrastructure and some for what they call community projects in community efforts it really is a shot in the arm, we just need to be careful how we spend that money,” he said.

