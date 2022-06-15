Topeka pair arrested after SUV stolen in recent string of burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Topeka was arrested on Tuesday after they were identified by the public in an investigation into a recent string of burglaries which included the theft of an SUV.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, June 15, Aaron M. Griffith, 25, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, both of Topeka, were arrested after they were identified in a burglary investigation that began on June 3.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night, June 2, various thefts from vehicles and one motor vehicle theft happened in the 6000 block of SW Pointe Dr. It said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen- including a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV, cash personal items, financial cards and more.

During the investigation, deputies said photos and videos were gathered from the neighborhood and local businesses where the stolen financial cards were used. They said an attempt to identify was issued and with the help of community members and officers, two suspects were positively identified.

Deputies said Griffith was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in the 2400 block of SW Hillcrest Rd. on Tuesday and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for conspiracy, identity theft, burglary to a vehicle, theft, criminal damage, and criminal use of a financial card.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Clinton was found by deputies on Tuesday near SW 61st St. and SW Urish Rd. during a hit-and-run accident. She also had a warrant out for her arrest. She was booked into jail for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said he appreciates the community’s help in the investigation which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of the pair.

