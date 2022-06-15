Advertisement

RCPD searches for woman wanted for alleged child endangerment, meth

Arayah Perez
Arayah Perez(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a woman wanted for two warrants which include alleged aggravated endangering a child and possession of meth.

The Riley Co. Police Department says officers are looking for Arayah Perez on two active warrants for alleged probation violations.

RCPD said Perez is wanted on one probation violation warrant for alleged aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child. It said the second was for alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal use of a weapon.

If anyone has information about Perez’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies fire multiple cannisters of tear gas into a home in the 200...
9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. Monday...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Michael Baker
No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
Isaac Storm King
Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

Latest News

WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for working fathers.
Kansas ranks among best states for working dads
FILE
Research shows dad just wants a day with family
Dominic Knapp
Lawrence man behind bars for alleged rape after 11-year-old girl goes missing
Kansas Wildlife Game Wardens release a bald eagle back into the wild after lead poisoning...
WATCH: Bald Eagle suspected of bird flu released after lead poisoning treatment