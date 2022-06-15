RCPD searches for woman wanted for alleged child endangerment, meth

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a woman wanted for two warrants which include alleged aggravated endangering a child and possession of meth.

The Riley Co. Police Department says officers are looking for Arayah Perez on two active warrants for alleged probation violations.

RCPD said Perez is wanted on one probation violation warrant for alleged aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child. It said the second was for alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal use of a weapon.

If anyone has information about Perez’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-7777.

