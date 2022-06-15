RCPD: Riley Co. Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Police Department do not exist

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says scammers are taking advantage of the county’s unique law enforcement structure.

The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, June 15, to alert residents that scammers like to take advantage of those unaware of the unique structure of RCPD.

RCPD noted that the Riley County Sheriff’s Office and Manhattan Police Department do not exist. The Riley County Police Department is a consolidated agency, which it said means it acts as the sheriff’s office and municipal police department.

RCPD said that also means it is the only law enforcement agency in the county - besides the Kansas State University Police Department which serves K-State property.

Officers said if residents get a call from the Riley Co. Sheriff’s Office or Manhattan Police Department this is an automatic sign the caller is a scammer. They said if someone prompts for outstanding payment with gift cards then this is also a scam. They said if residents get a call from police about an outstanding warrant this is also most likely a scam.

RCPD said residents should never give out financial or personal information over the phone. It said officers will never ask for financial information over the phone.

If residents get a call that sounds fishy from police and they are unsure about it, they should hang up the phone immediately and call RCPD at 785-537-2112 to verify.

