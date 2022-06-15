Advertisement

Man charged for threatening to blow up Worlds of Fun

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged after he made threats to kill children and blow up an amusement park in Kansas City.

According to Clay County court documents, 59-year-old Jonathan Smith made threats of public harm on Sunday.

The probable cause statement says Kansas City Police were dispatched to a hotel Sunday afternoon after a person called them and said Smith threatened to kill her, as well as kill kids at Worlds of Fun and blow up the park. Smith also made threats to kill and blow up people at the hotel and wanted police to kill him.

Officers made contact with Smith at a truck stop, where they learned he called the North Kansas City Police Department and threatened a “Texas-style shooting” where he would go out on his own terms.

After that, Smith was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Worlds of Fun sent a request for extra security officers at the park, and banned Smith from the property.

During this investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received information from a confidential informant that Smith had attempted to purchase a gun from them. Clay County shared this with KCPD.

Smith has been charged with first degree terroristic threatening, which is a felony. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Smith is set to be in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies fire multiple cannisters of tear gas into a home in the 200...
9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. Monday...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Michael Baker
No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
Isaac Storm King
Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Board of Regents approves slight increase in college, university fees
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
Convenience store closes to clear out rodents
Aaron Griffith (left) Halie Clinton (right)
Topeka pair arrested after SUV stolen in recent string of burglaries
KU names LSU’s Dan Fitzgerald next head baseball coach
KU names LSU’s Dan Fitzgerald next head baseball coach
Topeka emergency crews respond to an accident in the roundabout at 21st and Urish on June 15,...
21st St. closed near Urish roundabout after roll-over accident