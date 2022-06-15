Advertisement

Lawrence man for rape of young girl he lured through social media

Dominic Knapp
Dominic Knapp(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OSAGE Co., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. authorities arrested a Lawrence man for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Dominic Knapp, 18, arranged through social media to take the girl to Osage County. The girl was reported missing Sunday night. The Sheriff’s Office says Knapp was contacted while with the girl Monday, and agreed to bring her back to her Shawnee County home.

Knapp was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for rape of a child under 14 and aggravated criminal sodomy. The case remains under investigation.

Osage and Shawnee Co. authorities urge parents to speak with their children about the danger present online.

“Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, along with Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, encourage parents to openly speak to their children about internet safety, and the dangers of sharing information online and through social media platforms.”

