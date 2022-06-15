Advertisement

LaTurner cosponsors bill to redirect American Rescue Plan funds to school safety

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner has backed legislation that would redirect American Rescue Plan funds to school safety instead in the wake of various mass shootings.

On Wednesday, June 15, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) Says he cosponsored House Resolution 7942, the Securing Our Students Act, which was introduced by Representative Burgess Owens (R-UT).

Rep. LaTurner said the legislation would redirect unused American Rescue Plan funds to help identify and implement evidence-based school safety measures. Of the $122 billion appropriated to K-12 schools in 2021′s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, 93% remains unspent.

“As a father of four young kids, I firmly believe that no child in America should fear for their life when they enter the classroom,” LaTurner said. “After the tragedy in Uvalde, it’s vital that Congress puts forward evidence-based solutions to secure our classrooms and prevent future acts of violence. I’m proud to support the Securing Our Students Act to redirect billions of unused federal COVID-19 funding towards implementing new safety measures and ensuring safe learning environments in our schools.”

Specifically, LaTurner said the bill would:

  • Clarify school districts and non-public schools can immediately amend plans under the American Rescue Plan and use that money to address school safety needs.
  • Include broad categories of uses, a requirement for the funds to be used to meet the specific need of the school, that the measures implemented are evidence-based, and that there is an accounting of funds used for these purposes.
  • Require states to act expeditiously to approve any amendments to the plans so that schools can begin improvement of school safety needs without delay.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

