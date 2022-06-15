KU names LSU’s Dan Fitzgerald next head baseball coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LSU recruiting coordinator and assistant coach Dan Fitzgerald has been named KU’s next head baseball coach.

KU announced Wednesday Fitzgerald has signed a six-year contract keeping him in Lawrence through the 2028 season.

“I would like to thank Travis Goff and the leadership team at KU for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity to be the head baseball coach at the University of Kansas,” Fitzgerald said. “In my conversations with Travis and the search committee, it became crystal clear that our visions aligned regarding the future of this program. There is a passion for KU that permeated from each individual I met with and that shared partnership will be vital to the program’s future success.”

Fitzgerald joins the Jayhawks after one season with LSU, helping lead the Tigers to a 40-win season and an NCAA Regional final appearance.

Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, he spent nine years at Dallas Baptist as an assistant coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

“I have been very diligent in waiting for the right opportunity to lead a program and this was the perfect destination for me and my family,” Fitzgerald siad. “I look forward to developing these student-athletes as baseball players as well as men, and putting a program together that all Jayhawks can be proud of.”

“Dan Fitzgerald is a man of exceptional integrity, proven leader, developer of men, tremendous baseball mind, elite recruiter and the perfect fit for Kansas Baseball,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “When we set out to find the next leader of this program, we talked to current student-athletes, alumni, and baseball leaders across the nation to help inform our search. In countless conversations, Dan Fitzgerald’s name and background – along with the attributes in which he leads with every day – were highlighted as the ideal fit for KU Baseball.”

Fitzgerald fills the position previously held by Ritch Price for 20 years. Price retired in May.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.