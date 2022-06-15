KSU Pres. Linton addresses MHK Chamber Power Lunch

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Discussing the importance of the relationship between the residents and businesses in Manhattan with Kansas State University was the focus of Tuesday’s Power Lunch in Manhattan.

Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton address the crowd of Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce members, giving an overview of his first four months at the University.

Bringing more students to K-State and retaining them for the entirety of their college careers is high on Linton’s priority list, taking advice from other colleges who have had success.

Dr. Linton also discussed the importance for the community to help bring people to the area by providing a better description of the Manhattan-area, to avoid the ‘flat plains’ stereotype.

“It’s critically important as we look at enrolling students at Kansas State but it’s also very important in economic development and creating jobs in the region.” Kansas State University President Dr. Richard H. Linton says.

The Power lunch series brings leaders from the Manhattan area to network with other leaders and business owners in the community.

