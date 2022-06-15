Kids learn how to line dance at ‘Back to Nature’s Day Camp’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s summer and some kids are already enjoying their time off at the “Back to Nature” Day camp put on by the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec.

The camp had some fun at the Topeka Zoo Wednesday, June 15, with a country-western theme, so boys and girls learned how to line dance and got the chance to play tag.

To beat the heat, camp counselors said they made sure to give the kids plenty of water breaks and give also them a chance to cool off in the pool every 2 to 3 hours.

According to the camp’s site director, the camp is for kids up to 12 years old to have a great time.

“It’s a blast,” said Darian Eddy, Back to Nature’s Day Camp site director. “I love it. It is such a nice change of pace from being in the classroom all year and just getting to run around with the kids and dance with them and sing with them, and swim with them. It’s so much fun.”

Eddy also teaches 5th graders at Perry-Lecompton Middle School, so she knows this camp can be a fun, social release for the kids.

“One it keeps kids around other kids, where they get to hang out and be social and it also gets a lot of energy out of them,” Eddy said. “I am also a teacher, so I know how much they have to sit all day long.”

According to Eddy, the camp hosted about 150 kids.

“At Back to Nature, we have 150 kids and we have all from kids who have finished kindergarten, so 5 or 6, all the way up until age 12, so once they turn 13, they move on to other cool camps,” said Eddy.

Back to Nature’s Day Camp goes until the first week of August. Eddy said most weeks their camp has a waiting list, but there are other Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. camps to register for, just go to Shawnee Parks and Rec. website. To sign up right now, you can also call some of the community centers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.