KANSAS! Magazine brings home gold from Ottawa, Canada

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ premier tourism magazine has brought home a handful of awards from Ottawa, Canada, including a gold medal for an article about the history of the Santa Fe Trail.

Kansas Tourism says KANSAS! Magazine won a Gold Award for its history feature - 200 Years of the Santa Fe Trail - at the 42nd annual International Regional Magazine Association awards presentation.

In addition to the gold award, the Tourism Dept. said KANSAS! was awarded a Silver Award, two Bronze Awards and was a Finalist for Magazine of the Year. It said Andrea Etzel, editor and publication manager, accepted the awards on behalf of the magazine.

Published by Kansas Tourism, it said the department is a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce. It said KANSAS! is the premier subscription lifestyle magazine for Kansas residents.

“I am thrilled to see KANSAS! Magazine getting national recognition for its compelling storytelling and illustrations,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This magazine does a wonderful job of highlighting the unique places of Kansas, and most importantly, the inspiring people.”

In the Profile Category, the Tourism Dept. said the magazine won a Silver Award for “After Ad Astra” by Amber Fraley, which appeared in the third issue of 2021. In the profile, it said Fraley discussed with one of the nation’s most sought-after sculptors - Ed Dwight, a Kansas City native - who was on the fast track to becoming the first Black astronaut until the government ended the program during the 1960s.

For the Illustration Category, the Department noted that the magazine won a Bronze Award for “Airship,” which was designed by Lana Grove to accompany the story “Airship Alert.” It said the story told the tale of 1880s Kansas aircraft inventors who set off hysteria throughout the state with rumors of out-of-this-world aircraft carrying away livestock. It noted that the story ran in the fifth issue of 2021.

The Department said the other Bronze Award was given for Art Direction of a Single Story. It said the winning feature was “Haunted Atchison” by art director Shelly Bryant. It said the category recognized an art director’s ability to create an engaging story layout through the use of design, photography and copy. In this piece, as one judge noted, it said Bryant “nailed the creepy vibes... photo style and treatment aligned perfectly with the story.”

In this feature, the Department also said writers shared their experiences when they stayed overnight at two of Atchison’s most haunted locations - the Sallie House and the 1889 McInteer Villa. It said the story can be found in the fifth issue of 2021.

The Department said the final recognition for KANSAS! was the finalist honor for Magazine of the Year. It said a judge remarked, “... this magazine’s strength is identifying strong characters, people, faces to tell the stories of this place.” As a finalist, it said it acknowledges the magazine’s talented team of editors, writers, photographers and artists who are passionate about sharing and celebrating the best of Kansas with readers.

“For 77 years KANSAS! Magazine has been capturing the hearts of readers,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “KANSAS! Magazine has a profound way of telling the stories of Kansas, from the beautiful landscapes, businesses and attractions, to the awe-inspiring people who have called Kansas home.”

The Tourism Dept. noted that IRMA members include state, province and regional publications from throughout the U.S., Bermuda, and Canada. It said the awards, which were announced in Ottawa, Canada, in May, recognized work published in 2021 and were judged by independent panels of experts.

