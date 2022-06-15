Kansas City Chiefs start mandatory minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The Kansas City Chiefs started mandatory minicamp Tuesday with almost a full squad as defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance, and no official reason was given beyond that it was his birthday. A major focus for the Chiefs will be on the wide receiver position as the team moves forward into the season without all-pro wideout Tyreek Hill. All 13 receivers that are on the Chiefs roster were at minicamp.

The Chiefs are going into their first season without Hill, but this group of wideouts feels like they have a lot to offer in Hill’s absence. “I still think we will be explosive and a great offense. We still have the best tight end and quarterback in the league. The new guys are learning the playbook and the standard that we have here, so we are going to be just fine.” Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman said.

The Chiefs also made a roster move letting go of reserve offensive lineman Darryl Williams to resign veteran running back Jerick McKinnon to a one year deal. McKinnon during the playoffs last season led the Chiefs in rushing with 150 yards and had 14 catches for 165 yards.

Mandatory minicamp for the Chiefs continues through Thursday at their practice facilities.

