Kansans found to be among most interested in student loan forgiveness

With the typical new college graduate leaving school with around $31,100 in student loan debt and President Joe Biden’s Administration reportedly considering forgiving $10,000 in student loans for qualifying borrowers, My eLearning World says it has released its new report: Here are the States Where People are Most Interested in Student Loan Forgiveness.

My eLearning World noted that the current pause on federal student loan payments enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end in August, which makes it more likely an official decision will be issued later in the summer.

The online learning experts said analysts partnered with Mindnet Analytics - a data science consulting firm - to compare interest in student loan forgiveness across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. It said the report combined research trends with publicly available demographic data.

The report found that search interest in student loan forgiveness has drastically increased in recent years - starting mid-2020 and peaking late-2021.

The report also found that Kansans were among those who became more interested in student loan forgiveness after the COVID-19 pandemic started. However, it also noted that some states saw a sharper increase than others.

While researchers said they expected states with a higher cost of living to see a greater increase in interest in student loan forgiveness, they said they did not find an association between the two metrics.

When My eLearning World calculated interest in student loan forgiveness, it said it subtracted the interest before COVID from the interest after COVID. The report found that Kansans were the 12th most interested in student loan forgiveness with a 46.8 increase in interest during the pandemic.

The only border state which seemed to be more interested in student loan forgiveness was Nebraska, which came in at 11th with a 50.4 increase in interest during the pandemic.

Border states less interested in student loan forgiveness include Missouri, which came in at 26th with a 39.5 increase in interest, Colorado, which came in at 35th with a 34.6 increase in interest, and Oklahoma, which came in at 46th with a 30 increase in interest.

The report found the states most interested in student loan forgiveness include:

South Dakota Montana Pennsylvania Illinois Ohio

The report found the states least interested in student loan forgiveness include:

Mississippi Alabama Maryland Arkansas Tennessee

