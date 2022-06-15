Gov. ceremonially signs bill to provide tax credits for aviation workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ceremonially signed a bill to provide tax credits for aviation employees and employers to further workforce development.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 15, she joined legislators and aviation industry leaders at the National Center for Aviation Training in Wichita to ceremonially sign bipartisan House Bill 2239.

Gov. Laura Kelly ceremonially signs an aviation tax credit bill on June 15, 2022. (Office of the Kansas Governor)

Gov. Kelly said the bill, which among other things, will create tax credits for the aviation and aerospace industry. She said she originally signed the bill on April 14 to invest in the workforce development of one of the Sunflower State’s largest industries.

“I signed legislation that provides tax credits to the aviation industry because supporting the workforce development of one of our state’s most important sectors is key to our shared economic success,” Kelly said. “Now, aviation and aerospace businesses will have more tools to recruit and retain talented employees, enabling the industry to soar to new heights.”

Kelly noted that HB 2239 creates one tax credit for aviation employees and two for aviation employers - all to begin in the tax year 2022.

The Governor said the bill encourages more in-state and out-of-state workers to join the Kansas aerospace industry through the creation of a non-refundable tax credit for taxpayers who become qualified aviation employees during the taxable year.

Kelly said employees with income tax liability less than $5,000 are eligible to carry any unused credit forward for up to four more tax years - a $25,000 tax incentive over 5 years.

Kelly also indicated that the bill further incentivizes employers to offer tuition reimbursement for employees who further their education in STEM fields through the provision of a nonrefundable income tax credit for tuition at a qualified program.

The Governor said this credit is capped at 50% of the total amount of tuition reimbursement paid and can be claimed each year for up to four years of employment with a qualified employer.

Finally, Kelly said the bill provides more resources for industry recruitment through the creation of a nonrefundable tax credit for taxpayers for an amount equal to 10% of the compensation paid to qualified employees in each of the first 5 years of employment - not to exceed $15,000 per year.

Kelly said the credits add to her previous support of the vital aviation industry. She said Kansas is a nationwide leader in aerospace and is home to more than 450 aviation industry suppliers including leaders like Spirit Aerosystems, Bombardier and Textron Aviation.

In April, the Governor said she signed the state’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, which includes $7 million for the National Institution for Aviation Research - a leading innovator in aviation research, safety, manufacturing and design. She said it represents the first installment of a 5-year, $35 million investment in one of the state’s most crucial assets.

To read HB 2239, click HERE.

