Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries as they battled a Topeka house fire most likely caused by an unattended candle.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, June 14, the Topeka Fire Department says crews were called to 1520 SW Randolph Ave. with reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found light smoke coming from the front door of the home. They said it was reported that all occupants had escaped the home without harm.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished and kept to the room of origin. An interior search of the home found that all residents were able to escape unharmed.

TFD said a preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire was an accident - most likely associated with an unattended candle.

TFD also said one firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury while fighting the blaze. They were treated at the scene and then taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for additional treatment.

The investigation also found that the fire caused about $60,000 in damage - $45,000 associated with structural loss and $15,000 associated with content loss.

Firefighters noted that working smoke detectors were found within the home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.