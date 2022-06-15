Advertisement

Firefighter sustains injuries battling Topeka house fire

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries as they battled a Topeka house fire most likely caused by an unattended candle.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, June 14, the Topeka Fire Department says crews were called to 1520 SW Randolph Ave. with reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found light smoke coming from the front door of the home. They said it was reported that all occupants had escaped the home without harm.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished and kept to the room of origin. An interior search of the home found that all residents were able to escape unharmed.

TFD said a preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire was an accident - most likely associated with an unattended candle.

TFD also said one firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury while fighting the blaze. They were treated at the scene and then taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for additional treatment.

The investigation also found that the fire caused about $60,000 in damage - $45,000 associated with structural loss and $15,000 associated with content loss.

Firefighters noted that working smoke detectors were found within the home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies fire multiple cannisters of tear gas into a home in the 200...
9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide
Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. Monday...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Michael Baker
No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
Isaac Storm King
Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

Latest News

RCPD warns residents of a scam taking advantage of the county's unique law enforcement...
RCPD: Riley Co. Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Police Department do not exist
FILE
Kansans found to be among most interested in student loan forgiveness
Blue Springs police say a suspect is in custody, accused of posting a threatening message on...
Police: Suspect made Snapchat threat of ‘mass murdering,’ several school districts cancel class
Police: Suspect made Snapchat threat of ‘mass murdering,’ several school districts cancel class