Convenience store closes to clear out rodents

The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an...
The Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn voluntarily closed Tuesday, June 15, 2022, when an inspector found evidence of rodent activity in the store.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka convenience store is shut down to deal with a rodent problem.

A Kansas Dept. of Agriculture spokesperson says an inspector saw evidence of rodent activity Tuesday when checking the Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn. She said it appeared the animals were active throughout the store, and had gotten into some products.

The Dept. of Agriculture says the person in charge agreed to voluntarily close the store while they correct the problem. KDA says this is a standard response for this type of incident.

The Kwik Shop must contact KDA for a reopening inspection once they have dealt with the problem. If there is no further evidence of rodent activity, the store will be able to reopen.

