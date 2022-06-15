Clay Center to welcome 25th mural over the summer with special connection

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A special connection will bring a husband and wife pair to Clay Center to paint the city’s 25th mural as they visit with family after their pandemic wedding.

The C. Stanley Creative says a Mural Movement will bring its 25th Mural to Clay Center this June with Orlando-based artist Christian Stanley. It said the 2,080 square-foot mural will be painted on the side of Ward Craft Home Store at 531 Court St.

According to the Creative, the mural will be painted between June 22 and July 2 and is meant to embody the spirit of Kansas. It said the mural will feature the state flower - a sunflower - and the state bird - a Western meadowlark.

C. Stanley Creative said Christian Stanley is a professional muralist from Orlando with work located in Memphis, Las Vegas and throughout central Florida. It said his work often incorporated nature or fantasy themes and he believes in making art that represents the communities in which the murals are located.

“I’m excited to bring my art to Clay Center and am grateful to A Mural Movement for selecting me for this project,” Stanley said. “I think people are really going to enjoy this mural and what it represents.”

C. Stanley Creative said it is a husband and wife team - Christian and his wife Jessica who hails from Central Kansas. It said Jessica’s connection to Central Kansas makes the mural in Clay Center a valued opportunity for the pair.

“We were married during the pandemic, so most of my family was not able to travel to be a part of the celebration. It is fantastic to be in Kansas and painting,” Jessica said. “My family can meet my husband and see his work. This project is really meaningful to me and a great fit for us.”

The Creative noted that A Mural Movement in Clay Center has facilitated 24 murals within the past two years, which will make Stanley’s the 25th. With the help of artists from Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, California and now Florida, it said the movement has worked to beautify the community and attract visitors to the area.

