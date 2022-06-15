Board of Regents approves slight increase in college, university fees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Kansas Board of Regents colleges and universities will not see a tuition increase in 2023, however, a slight fee increase is in store for a few students.

On Wednesday, June 15, the Kansas Board of Regents said members approved tuition and fee requests from state universities with very few increases. This includes The University of Kansas, - Lawrence, Edwards, and Medical Center campuses - Kansas State University, - Manhattan, Salina and Veterinary Medicine campuses - Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Pittsburg State University and Fort Hays State University.

According to the approved fee table, students will not see an increase in tuition at any BOR school. However, a few students will see increases in fees.

Undergraduate students at the KU Lawrence campus will see a $0.65 increase in fees, however, those at the Edwards and Medical campuses will not see an increase. The increase will bring total fees paid by resident students to $5,583.60 and $14,017.35 for non-resident students.

Undergrads at K-State will see a $13.96 increase in fees, however, those at the Salina campus will not see an increase. The increase will bring total fees paid by resident students to $5,223.94 and $13,259.44 for non-resident students.

Meanwhile, undergraduates at WSU will see a $30.50 increase in fees bringing their total up to $4,430.51 for residents and $9,113.21 for non-residents. Pittsburg State will also raise undergraduate fees by $15 to increase the total to $3,887 for residents and $9,559 for non-residents.

Undergraduate students at Emporia State and Fort Hays State will not see an increase in fees.

The approved fee table also indicates that graduate students will at a few institutions will have to pay increased fees.

Grad students at KU’s Lawrence campus will also have to pay a $0.65 increase in fees, however, Medical Students and students at the Medical Center will not see an increase. This brings graduate student fees up to $5,523 for residents and $12,504 for non-residents.

Graduate students at both K-State’s Manhattan and Veterinary Medicine campuses will see an increase of $13.96 in fees. This will bring fees up to $5,626.24 for resident Manhattan campus students and $11,988.64 for non-residents. It will also increase the total price of fees for the Veterinary campus to $11,735.44 for residents and $26,003.44 for non-residents.

Lastly, grad students at Pitt State will see an increase of $15 as well. This will bring the total cost of fees up to $4,379 for residents and $9,795 for non-residents.

Graduate students at Emporia State and Fort Hays State will not see a fee increase.

For more information on 2023 tuition and fees at BOR schools, click HERE.

