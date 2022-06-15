WATCH: Bald Eagle suspected of bird flu released after lead poisoning treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Bald Eagle originally suspected to have bird flu, but found to instead have lead poisoning was recently released back into the wild in Kansas.

Game Wardens with Kansas Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Wednesday, June 15, after they released a Bald Eagle suspected of Avian Influenza.

Game Wardens said when the bird was brought in a few months prior, they thought the eagle was suffering from Avian Influenza. However, after transportation to Operation Wildlife for treatment and evaluation, it was found the eagle was actually suffering from lead poisoning.

While still very unfortunate, the Wardens said in many cases lead poisoning is survivable for birds.

Wardens said Operation Wildlife staff were able to nurse the eagle back to health successfully before it was recently released back into the wild.

