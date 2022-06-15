AG requests USDA withdraw policy based on Supreme Court case misreading

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has requested the USDA withdraw a new policy he said was made based on misconceptions about a Supreme Court decision.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, June 14, he called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to withdraw a policy that would withhold school lunch and related nutrition funding from schools and other food programs unless they comply with a new directive.

AG Schmidt said the directive would expand the ban on employment discrimination based on gender identity to schools and other non-employment settings.

On May 5, Schmidt said the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced it would expand its interpretation of the ban on sex discrimination found in Title IX to apply to gender identity and sexual orientation.

The AG said any state, school, local agency or program that receives federal funds from FNS is required to comply with the expansion or lose federal funds.

“Addressing discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in school settings is a subject worthy of thoughtful consideration by local school boards with community input,” Schmidt said. “But forcing a one-size-fits-all national response by threatening not to feed low-income kids unless their school complies with the Biden administration’s illegal decrees is a radical way to address the matter and is just plain wrong.”

Schmidt said he and 25 other attorneys general wrote a letter to the USDA which claims the new federal directive is based on a misreading of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County.

The AG said the letter notes that the case involved only employment nondiscrimination laws and the justices specifically disclaimed its application to “other federal or state laws that prohibited sex discrimination” like Title IX and the Food Nutrition Act and specifically did not “prejudge any such questions.”

“[B]y vastly expanding the concept of ‘discrimination on the basis of sex’ to include gender identity and sexual orientation, the [USDA] Guidance does much more than offer direction,” the attorneys general wrote. “It imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. And the inevitable result is regulatory chaos that would threaten the effective provision of essential nutritional services to some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

Schmidt noted that the National School Lunch Program serves about 30 million children each day, many of which rely on it for breakfast, lunch or both. He said about 100,000 public and nonprofit private schools and residential childcare facilities receive federal funds to subsidize free or reduced-priced meals to children who qualify.

The AG said the letter is his latest action to attempt to “reign in the Biden Administration’s attempts to unlawfully impose its flawed interpretation of the Bostock ruling.”

In August, Schmidt said he was among 18 state attorneys general who filed a federal lawsuit to challenge similar federal guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Education. He said the Biden Administration claims that the guidance - issued under Title IX and Title VII provisions of federal education and civil rights laws - implements the Bostock decision.

However, Schmidt said the decision only addressed employment discrimination and did not address any of the matters covered in the guidance. The lawsuit, which remains pending, he said argues that federal bureaucrats have no legal authority to unilaterally mandate answers to sensitive questions, let alone to do so without providing the public with notice and a chance to comment.

Schmidt noted that the guidance from the federal agencies would invalidate state laws across the country and preclude states from legislation on certain subjects - like the separation of sports competitions by biological sex. He said the Kansas Legislature has twice passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to separate sporting competitions by biological sex, however, it was vetoed both times by the Governor.

To read a full copy of the letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.