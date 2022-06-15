41st annual Geary County, Junction City Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run through JC

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning, Members of Fort Riley’s military police ran the Special Olympics torch through Fort Riley before making their way to the edge of Junction City for the exchange.

“I think it’s great. I think everybody enjoys coming out here and supporting, albeit the weather may be a little warm… that’s not going to slow them down any, I think they are really happy to do this…at least be a part of something great.” Junction City Police Department Lt. Matt Paquette says.

“Any time we have an opportunity for the community to come together and support the athletes with Special Olympics, you know we’re going to definitely rise to that challenge.” Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb

Junction City Police Department, along with Grandview Plaza Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office met the soldiers for the exchange.

“Our partners with law enforcement is very important to be able to provide all the sporting events.” Special Olympics Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run , Director of Development, Jacob Lamunyon says.

Officers, supporters, and Special Olympics athletes ran from the northeast end of Grant Avenue to Jefferson Street and ended at Heritage Park.

“It keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger, I think this year there’s a dozen more people than there were last year and just hope to keep growing it.” Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill says.

Money raised from the Special Olympics Torch run supports the sports and programs for the Special Olympics athletes.

