21st St. closed near Urish roundabout after roll-over accident
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka emergency crews have westbound 21st St. closed from the Urish roundabout after a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say on Wednesday afternoon, June 15, a black Hyundai Santa Fe rolled over on the roundabout and 21st and Urish. Another blue Hyundai was also involved in the accident.
13 NEWS saw a male driver being treated at the scene.
This is a developing story.
