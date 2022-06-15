21st St. closed near Urish roundabout after roll-over accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka emergency crews have westbound 21st St. closed from the Urish roundabout after a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say on Wednesday afternoon, June 15, a black Hyundai Santa Fe rolled over on the roundabout and 21st and Urish. Another blue Hyundai was also involved in the accident.

13 NEWS saw a male driver being treated at the scene.

This is a developing story.

