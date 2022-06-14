What Dads really want for Father’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Father’s Day rolls around every year and every year you have to ask yourself the same question, “what does dad want?”

Now whether it’s your biological dad, step-dad, grandad, a friend that’s like a dad, or maybe even you are the dad...today we’re gonna find something for everyone! Let’s go!

Dad’s in downtown Topeka are focused on food.

“We generally would like stuff to put in our bellies.” William Anderson, owner of Cashmere Popcorn says. “Nothing like a good meal to end off an afternoon, or an evening for that matter. A good snack food like popcorn is always a great alternative.”

Popcorn seems to be a popular Father’s Day gift.

“Probably in the last five years women’s trends are to come in here and get their dad popcorn for Father’s Day, so that’s been awesome.” Angie Anderson, also owner of Cashmere Popcorn says. “So we decided to throw out a fun deal and that is if you come in Thursday, Friday or Saturday and say “I love my dad”, you’ll get 10% off your order.

Hazel Hill also has some sweet deals.

“Look we got things set up on the table that are just for father’s day, for dads that are musical we got guitars, we’ve got a great big crown, if dad needs a chocolate crown, of course ties are never a loser.” Says Nick Xidis, owner of Hazel Hill. “We also have these wonderful little sets, I’m gonna hold one up, of tools made entirely out of chocolate and it comes in a little toolbox for dad, so if you want some fun things we’ve got that kind of thing.”

What do dads want you to avoid?

Topek resident, Ron Rutherford says “Drama...just craziness that’s what dads don’t want on Father’s Day”.

But no matter what you decide, dads say it’s the thought that counts.

“It’s really not about the thing right? It’s about that somebody remembered and somebody cared and dads do a lot and often don’t get a lot of credit for all that they do, and so it’s the thought, the time that it took to do it that means the most, not the item itself” Xidis says.

