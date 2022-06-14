U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department said Tuttle Creek Blvd./Highway 24 was closed at Blue River Hills Rd. It said the crash is an injury accident and traffic is being diverted onto W 76th St.

Around 3:30 p.m., RCPD notified residents that the road had reopened.

