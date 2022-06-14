Advertisement

Two arrested as deputies search for third suspect in North Topeka police chase

Chad Kidd (left) Chrystal Johnson (right)
Chad Kidd (left) Chrystal Johnson (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested as deputies continue to search for a third suspect involved in a police chase through North Topeka early Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Chadd Kidd, 27, and Chrystal Johnson, 31, both of Topeka, were arrested early Tuesday morning after a police chase began near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Morse St.

Just before 2:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 14, deputies said they tried to stop a blue 2000 Subaru Legacy in the area with a tag that belonged to a different vehicle. They said the driver, later identified as Kidd, failed to stop and started a chase.

Deputies noted that the chase continued through North Topeka.

When the vehicle reached the 1300 block of NW Gordon St., deputies said Kidd and the passenger, who is still unidentified, ran from the car.

Deputies said Kidd was quickly apprehended and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for felony flee and elude, felony interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without a valid registration and various traffic infractions.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Johnson was found in the back seat of the Subaru and was also arrested. She was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of Topeka.

Deputies noted that the other passenger who ran from the car is still on the run.

Kidd remains behind bars while Johnson is no longer confined after her bond was posted.

