Tuesday forecast: Hot today, storm chance this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the rest of the week won’t be as hot as yesterday, the heat does continue so make sure you’re staying safe, drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure and keeping your pets in mind.

There does remain several chances for storms through Thursday night, most of which will occur in the evening hours however there could be several spots that get little to no rain. Any storms that exist in the area do have a low potential to produce hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts so severe weather is possible however it won’t be anything like this past weekend.

Today: Few clouds may develop this afternoon otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat indices around 105. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms mainly along the Nebraska border before midnight. Overall the higher chance for storms will remain in Nebraska while the rest of northeast KS will be mostly clear and dry. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of showers/storms after 5pm. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph (winds may shift to the northwest for a portion of northeast KS due to a front). Depending where the front is late in the day will be the location of where storms develop.

Most models keep the storms along and south of the turnpike with Topeka either getting nothing or storms developing near Topeka so it’s almost a 50/50 chance Topeka gets storms between 5pm-7pm tomorrow.

While most of Thursday will be dry there remains a low chance we have to put in a storm chance for a portion of the day however the better chance for scattered storms will occur Thursday night.

A dry weather pattern sets up on Friday and continues through at least Monday. There does remain differences in the models on how hot it may get early next week. Next Tuesday is based on the warmer model bias whereas the cooler model has more low 90s on Tuesday. Bottom line, remaining hot just a matter of how hot.

Taking Action:

Heat is the #1 weather related killer (not tornadoes) so this heat wave needs to be taken seriously. Drink plenty of water even if you’re swimming at a pool, keep your pets safe by keeping them hydrated and in a shelter. If you don’t have access to AC, go somewhere that does (movie theater, library, friend’s house).

Storm chances this week are small but will continue to fine-tune the chances each day so make sure you’re checking back daily for updates. The storm chance this evening will mainly stay up near the Nebraska border .



