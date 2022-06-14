Advertisement

Topeka Area Pond Tour to return to Capital City after 2-year COVID-19 hiatus

FILE - Topeka Area Pond Tour to be held June 25 and 26, 2022.
FILE - Topeka Area Pond Tour to be held June 25 and 26, 2022.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Capital City will welcome the Topeka Area Pond Tour back on June 25.

The Topeka Area Water Garden Society says the Topeka Area Pond Tour is back after a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus and will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m on Saturday, June 25, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

The Water Garden Society said the tour will feature two public and five private water gardens in the Topeka area. It said the seven featured ponds can be found at:

  • 10892 T2 Lane, Hoyt, KS - Homeowner Troy Anderson
  • 3241 NW 43rd St - Homeowner Brad Cheney
  • 124 NW Fillmore St - Ward-Meade Botanical Garden
  • 2718 SW 13th St - Homeowners Katie and Jay VanBlaricum
  • 1728 SW Randolph Ave - Homeowner Ellen Brentine
  • 3912 SE Tomahawk Trail - Homeowners Dave and Mary Horner
  • Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd - The Kay McFarland Japanese Garden
    • (Sunday only 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to other events)

The Society noted that it sponsors the tour to create interest in water gardening and as its fundraiser. It said proceeds from the tour will be used for community water garden projects and educational programs in the Capital City.

The Society indicated that past projects include water features at the Ronald McDonald House, Anna’s Pond at Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, Midland Hospice House, Colmery O’Neil Veternas Hospital, the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, and Hope and Healing Academy.

According to the Water Garden Society, tickets can be bought during regular business hours at the following locations:

  • Don & Tom’s Bait and Tackle - 2108 NE Meriden Rd.
  • HyVee - 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.
  • Jackson’s Greenhouse - 1933 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd.
  • Skinner Garden Store - 4237 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd.
  • Patio Pool & Fireside - 3109 SW Huntoon St.
  • The Wild Bird House - 2901 SW 29th St.

The Society noted that tickets will also be available at tour locations during tour hours. It said tickets are $8 per person and children under the age of 14 are free. No pets will be allowed.

For more information about the Pond Tour, click HERE.

