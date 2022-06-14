Advertisement

Street closed under fallen portion of Polk-Quincy Viaduct

According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka Saturday evening.
According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka Saturday evening.(Rick Felsburg)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Transportation and City of Topeka are advising people to avoid the area under the fallen portions of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct as repair work is completed.

The City has closed 2nd St. from Kansas Ave. to Jackson St., and from Jackson St. to Van Buren St. to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while work is done to prevent further breaks. Work is expected to take one to two weeks. Through traffic on those streets will remain open.

KDOT says their preliminary inspection determined the concrete that fell was “likely caused by deterioration of the steel that connects the concrete barrier to the viaduct deck. This deterioration combined with high temperatures caused the concrete barrier to break along an expansion joint of the viaduct.” The agency says the barrier isn’t to break any further, but advise people to avoid the surrounding area.

