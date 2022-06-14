Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Latest Video
Livestream
Send It In
Search
Home
News
Local
Crime
State
National
Health
Politics
International
Veterans
Agriculture
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Weather
Closings
Radar
Weather Pics
Weather Maps
Risk Maps
Storm Call
Sports
Send Us Your Score
Kansas Prep Zone
Video
Scholar Athlete Nomination Form
Scoreboard
IX at 50
College
National
The Drive
Video & Livestream
News Clips & Segments
Livestream
Digital News Center
Latest Newscasts
Video Vault
COVID-19 Resources
Find a Vaccine
COVID-19 Map
COVID Stories
Submit A News Tip
Signature Stories
Kansas Cold Cases
Salute Our Heroes
Good Kids
Wednesday's Child
Fork in the Road
13 at 65
Remembering Bob Dole
Eye on NE Kansas
Morning Show
Morning Show Clips
Submit: Birthday Club
Submit: Braggin’ Wall
Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall Video
Contact Us
WIBW News Team
13 Marketing
Request Help Promoting Your Event
Jobs
Mr. Food
Community Calendar
TV Listings
Stay Connected
Travel with WIBW
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Press Releases
Advertisement
Stay Connected Weather
(WIBW)
By
Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Select Your Device
Apple ios
Google Play
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
Six ejected, one killed in KC rollover
Man convicted for sex crimes, attempted murder
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening