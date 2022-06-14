State’s leading scorer commits to North Dakota

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks will take his talents to North Dakota.

“110% committed,” Brooks tweeted Monday night. “Appreciate everyone who helped me along the way!!”

The six-foot-four guard led the state in scoring last year with 25.3 points per game. He added 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Brooks, named Mr. Kansas Basketball last month, set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season and career scoring records last season.

110% committed, appreciate everyone who helped me along the way 💚🤍!! @NorthDakotaMBB pic.twitter.com/ppinsFTAlz — Elijah Brooks (@Ebrooks004) June 14, 2022

Topeka West's Elijah Brooks (@Ebrooks004) is this year's Mr. Kansas Basketball.



He's the 3rd Charger to ever earn the honor & first since 2005.



Brooks broke T-West's single-game, single-season & career scoring records this year — and he's just getting started.@TWChargersBBall pic.twitter.com/muRbkuQFau — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) May 18, 2022

