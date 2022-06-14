State’s leading scorer commits to North Dakota
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks will take his talents to North Dakota.
“110% committed,” Brooks tweeted Monday night. “Appreciate everyone who helped me along the way!!”
The six-foot-four guard led the state in scoring last year with 25.3 points per game. He added 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Brooks, named Mr. Kansas Basketball last month, set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season and career scoring records last season.
