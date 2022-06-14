Advertisement

State’s leading scorer commits to North Dakota

Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball
Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks will take his talents to North Dakota.

“110% committed,” Brooks tweeted Monday night. “Appreciate everyone who helped me along the way!!”

The six-foot-four guard led the state in scoring last year with 25.3 points per game. He added 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Brooks, named Mr. Kansas Basketball last month, set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season and career scoring records last season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
A Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputy blocks northbound K-4 at US-24 highway following a major...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
Viewer submitted photo showing damage at a beverage warehouse in Marysville, Kansas on June 11,...
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the...
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported

Latest News

Hayden will field a dominant offensive line, spearheaded by talented junior guard Joe Otting....
Hayden’s Joe Otting commits to Notre Dame
Hayden’s Newkirk reflects on record setting weekend at state track meet
Hayden’s Newkirk reflects on record setting weekend at state track meet
Santa Fe Trail’s Schwartz breaks 3A discus state meet record
Santa Fe Trail’s Schwartz breaks school, 3A discus record
Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days
Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days