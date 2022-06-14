The rising temperatures add another challenge for Topeka firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As the temperatures rise, and the heat kicks in, it’s more difficult for firefighters to complete their job.

“Any time we have high heat and high humidity, it makes it come hard for firefighters to accomplish their job when they wear their fire gear. Their sweat doesn’t leave their skin, it’s like mowing your lawn in August in your snow suit,” said Alan Stahl, TFD.

“On a hot day like this, when we are out in our gear, it’s heavy, it’s hot, it’s sweaty it’s like wearing saran wrap running a marathon. You don’t breathe, you just observe all your heat to yourself,” said Austin Butell. s

Stahl says they do train new recruits how to prepare for the heat.

“A lot of things that we do is, we work on climitaize them working in fire gear in high temperatures so your body can get used to working in these types of temperatures with fire gear. We try to introduce it just a little bit at a time, so we have them work outside for 15 minutes than 30 than 40.″

As much as they prepare, there is always the unexpected.

“The fire department did experience a line of duty death in the early 2000s, early August afternoon in a structure fire and the cause of death was a heart attack, but the heat was a contributing factor. The heat was 102 degrees and that individual was fighting a structure fire in all of his fire gear,” said Stahl.

TFD is taking precautions to make sure, there is not a repeat of that incident.

“When it is this hot, we do take extra precautions so we will call in replacement crews earlier and we will work less time on the scene. So, for a time like today, we always measure our time in air bottles, you’ll only go through one air bottle which is like 40 minutes worth of work. Then we are going to pull out and do what we call rehab and what we do is check your signs, give you a cold water take off your fire gear and cool down.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.