Riley Co. Public Works reopens after $2.7 million in damage sustained in storm

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Work is underway to fix more than $2.7 million in damages to the Riley Co. Public Works complex after straight-line winds ripped through the county on Saturday night.

On Tuesday, June 14, Riley County says several buildings in its Public Works Department sustained serious damage during Saturday’s storm. It said the complex, located north of Manhattan at 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd., is home to the Household Hazardous Waste Divison, Noxious Weed Division, an Emergency Medical Service Station, Public Works offices, Flint Hills ATA Bus, and several other services.

According to the County, an outbuilding that sheltered vehicles and equipment for the Noxious Weed Division sustained the most damage with an estimated $2.7 million lost in structural damage and equipment loss. It said seven large garage doors on the Fleet Maintenance Shop were also significantly damaged with about $451,000 in damages estimated.

Damage to the Riley Co. Public Works Department is surveyed on June 12, 2022. (Riley Co.)

Riley Co. said the estimates were included in the damage assessment totals released on Monday.

“I’m proud of the work staff have done to maintain services for the public,” said Public Works Director John Ellermann. “The damages were extensive but could have been a lot worse. We’re grateful no personnel were on-site at the time of the storm.”

The County said several power lines were downed in the area and the main entrance driveway was also temporarily closed. It said power lines have since been cleared and power was restored on Tuesday. It said the public can now access offices from Tuttle Creek Blvd., and most operations should return to normal by Wednesday afternoon.

Power lines are downed near the Riley Co. Public Works facility on June 12, 2022. (Riley Co.)

“We’ve been busy and the work to remove storm debris from public roadways will likely continue into next week,” said Ellermann. “Our crews were able to use heavy equipment to reopen roads quickly and allow through traffic, and now they’re going back to pick up the debris and haul it away.”

Riley Co. noted that the Household Hazardous Waste service will reopen to the public for disposal at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It said regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The County also indicated that none of the household hazardous waste storage equipment or containers were damaged in the storm and no contamination has occurred as a result.

Riley Co. said the Public Works Department is dedicated to planning, developing and maintaining the county’s infrastructure, solid waste program, facilities, benefit districts and other services in a way that provides safe travel for the general public and enhances the quality of life in the county. For more information about Public Works, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.