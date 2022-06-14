Olathe motorcycle driver dies after thrown into guard rail near Belleville

REPUBLIC CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe motorcycle driver has died after he hit an SUV attempting to turn off the highway in Republic County and was thrown into the guard rail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Republic Co.

According to the crash log, Scott McIntosh, 58, of Olathe, was driving his Road King motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 near Talmo Rd. - about 2 miles east of Belleville.

The log indicates that McIntosh attempted to pass Bradley Dean Hansen, 43, of Concordia, in his GMC Yukon, as he was slowing down to turn left onto Talmo Rd.

KHP said McIntosh hit Hansen and was thrown from his bike and hit the guard rail.

The log notes that McIntosh died at the scene, however, Hansen escaped the crash with no apparent injuries.

While the log also shows that McIntosh was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, it said Hansen was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.