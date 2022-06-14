Advertisement

No reason given for Wamego Police Chief’s suspension

Michael Baker
Michael Baker(Wamego Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - No reason has been given following the suspension of Wamego’s Chief of Police.

13 NEWS obtained a letter given to Chief Michael Baker from City Manager Stacie Eichem, it reads:

Dear Mr. Baker:

You are being notified in writing that as of June 13, 2022 you are suspended from your role as Chief of Police until Monday June 20. Prior to returning, you will need to meet with the City Manager.

This suspension includes all activities relating to your job duties. Your truck should be parked at the Wamego Police Department and keys left at the Wamego Police Department or City Hall until further notice. Your cell phone, along with any other City items should be given to Deputy Chief Paul Schliffke by Tuesday June 14, 2022, until you are approved to return to your position.

Please reach out to Shanda Jahnke, City Clerk for any Human Resources questions.

Thank you

Stacie Eichem

City Manager

Baker told 13 NEWS the letter was hand delivered to him at his home by Deputy Chief Paul Schliffke at Eichem’s request.

Baker has been a member of the Wamego Police Dept. for 35 years, starting as a reserve officer. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2002, where he has served for more than 19 years.

13 NEWS has reached out to City Manager Stacie Eichem, however, our messages have gone unreturned.

