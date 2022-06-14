Advertisement

Marysville residents asked to remove cars from street for storm damage cleanup

FILE - National Weather Service: Marysville EF1 tornado in tracked 4.5 miles
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Southeast Marysville residents have been asked to remove their cars from the streets to allow room for large equipment needed in storm damage cleanup.

The Marysville Kansas Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday morning, June 14, to ask residents to spread the word that the Kansas Department of Transportation has requested residents move their vehicles from the street in Southeast Marysville.

MPD said KDOT needs to bring in large equipment to remove tree branches damaged by Saturday night’s storm in bulk.

The Police Department noted that the request has been made for those south of Highway 36 and east of Highway 77.

If possible, officers have asked residents to move vehicles from the street to the driveway or other parking area.

