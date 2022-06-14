As many pay nearly $5 per gallon, Marshall demands passage of gas relief act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has demanded the Senate pass his legislation to ease the burden of gas prices on Kansans’ wallets as many are paying close to $5 per gallon.

On Tuesday, June 14, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he took to the Senate Floor to demand passage of his Gas Prices Relief Act, which he said would block President Joe Biden’s Administration from continuing to stifle the American energy industry.

Specifically, Sen. Marshall said the bill would prohibit the introduction of any new regulations which decrease U.S. energy production or increase gasoline prices. By removing the government from the equation, he said domestic oil and gas production would increase and prices would drop.

Despite the national average cost of gas exceeding $5 per gallon, Marshall said Senate Democrats have objected the legislation and in turn, refused to act to alleviate record prices at the pump.

“Rising energy prices add inflationary pressure to everything. It’s like a game of dominoes. When the diesel fuel powering our 18-wheelers are costing truckers 80% more than it did last year, they are going to have to raise their rates to compensate. When businesses are paying 30% more for their gas utilities, they are going to have to raise their prices to make up the difference. And Kansans – already paying more just to get to the store – are continually finding that what money they have left is getting them less and less every week,” Marshall told the Senate. “I am here today to ask for unanimous consent to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act which would bar any Federal agency from finalizing any rule or regulation that would make it harder to produce American fuels. Our legislation would set us on course to bring down prices at the pump by getting out of the way of American production and allowing them to power the world without more needlessly restrictive rules and regulations. Good energy policy will fix the current crisis, not more reckless spending or regulations.”

On March 31, Marshall said he introduced the legislation along with Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.). He said the legislation would stop any new rule or regulation from going into effect if it would:

Decrease oil, gas, or biofuels production

Increase gasoline prices

Have negative impacts on energy production, domestic electricity generation, the transmission of fuel or electricity

The Senator also said the legislation’s prohibition would remain in effect until either Jan. 1, 2023, or until the national average of consumer gas price is $2.60 or less. He said the current national average is $4.25 per gallon while a year ago, it was $2.80.

