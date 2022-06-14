Advertisement

Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

Isaac Storm King
Isaac Storm King(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Topeka man is facing charges for running from police Monday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Isaac Storm Skelton King was walking near SW 21st St. and SW High Ave. around 10:45 a.m. when he was spotted by deputies.

Officials say they recognized King for having a felony warrant related to drugs.

When they attempted to make contact with King he ran away, but was located a short time later and taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office says they received assistance from the Topeka Police Dept. and Washburn University Police Dept. in King’s apprehension.

The Sheriff’s Office says King was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency then booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail following treatment.

