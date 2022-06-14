KDOT explains cause for Polk-Quincy Bridge failure, and what’s next

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Burt Morey who is the state transportation engineer says the bridge was made in 1963, and the steel connecting the barrier wall to the bridge deck deteriorated, causing it to weaken.

Adding to that, he said last weekend’s high temps caused the expansion joints to bind up, to the point where the wall is touching itself, instead of having gaps. He said that adds pressure to the point it breaks out.

On Tuesday, contractors are putting up barriers in front of the hole that was left Saturday night.

The city also closed 2nd Street and the sidewalks in that area, as a precaution.

The safety measures don’t stop there. Cutting some relief joints or relief cuts in the existing barrier wall at the remaining seven joints that are at that bridge.

“There is still a small potential that we can have another failure at one of those bridges. So, what we have done is closed traffic on 2nd Street below where the joints are, those joints are not over the cross streets, Kansas Avenue, Harrison and Jackson. It’s just over second street so that’s why we closed 2nd Street.

He says the next step is to remove the barrier on the entire length of the bridge, which will call for more than 4,000 feet of concrete barriers as a safety precaution.

