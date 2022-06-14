Advertisement

KDOT explains cause for Polk-Quincy Bridge failure, and what’s next

According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the...
According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka Saturday evening.(Rick Felsburg)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Burt Morey who is the state transportation engineer says the bridge was made in 1963, and the steel connecting the barrier wall to the bridge deck deteriorated, causing it to weaken.

Adding to that, he said last weekend’s high temps caused the expansion joints to bind up, to the point where the wall is touching itself, instead of having gaps. He said that adds pressure to the point it breaks out.

On Tuesday, contractors are putting up barriers in front of the hole that was left Saturday night.

The city also closed 2nd Street and the sidewalks in that area, as a precaution.

The safety measures don’t stop there. Cutting some relief joints or relief cuts in the existing barrier wall at the remaining seven joints that are at that bridge.

“There is still a small potential that we can have another failure at one of those bridges. So, what we have done is closed traffic on 2nd Street below where the joints are, those joints are not over the cross streets, Kansas Avenue, Harrison and Jackson. It’s just over second street so that’s why we closed 2nd Street.

He says the next step is to remove the barrier on the entire length of the bridge, which will call for more than 4,000 feet of concrete barriers as a safety precaution.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. Monday...
Two Topekans killed in collision on K-4 in Shawnee Co.
From right to left, Brandon Brooks, Betsy Gust, Charles Bullard and Katherine O'Brien.
Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests
(File)
Six ejected, one killed in KC rollover
Zachary Nelson
Man convicted for sex crimes, attempted murder
According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the...
Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening

Latest News

Damage to the Riley Co. Noxious Weed equipment shed on June 12, 2022.
Riley Co. Public Works reopens after $2.7 million in damage sustained in storm
Live at Five
Heat continues with night storms possible next two nights
Heat continues with night storms possible next two nights
Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8