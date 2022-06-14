Kansas Veterans Cemetery opens columbarium with nearly 1,300 new spaces

WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - With nearly 1,300 new spaces to intern the state’s veterans who have passed away, Gov. Kelly said the new columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield is to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, June 14, - Flag Day - she joined the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs to commemorate the expansion of the columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, 1208 N College St.

With the dedication and ribbon-cutting, Gov. Kelly said the Winfield Cemetery will continue to be able to offer the columbarium wall option for internments which will last a decade or more.

“My hope is that through this columbarium wall expansion, the light of all our veterans currently interred here will continue to shine for future generations,” Kelly said. “It is a sanctuary befitting of their service and sacrifice.”

The Governor noted that the project added 1,280 niches to serve as final resting places for Kansas’ veterans. She said the original columbarium walls contain 800 niches.

Kelly indicated that State Veterans Cemeteries provide a final resting place for the state’s veterans, spouses, and dependents. She said they are administered through the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office with cemetery locations in Fort Dodge, WaKeeney, Winfield and Fort Riley.

“We can only imagine the stories that will be told and love that will be shared for many years to come at these beautifully built walls,” said Bill Turner, Acting Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office. “This dignified columbarium wall expansion will continue to represent the honorable service of the men and women interred here.”

